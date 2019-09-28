AG Landry, ACLU spar over LGBTQ labor discrimination case to be heard by Supreme Court

(WAFB) - The Supreme Court said in April it will hear arguments to determine if Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to three cases in which gay and transgender people claim they experienced workplace discrimination. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents two of the complainants, is now speaking out against the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Trump administration, and several state attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who signed a brief in August asking the high court not to rule in the complainants’ favor.