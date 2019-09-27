Some Caddo Parish bus drivers will not run additional routes Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some football teams in Caddo Parish might not have a way to to their games Friday night.
Bus drivers under Red River United say they will be working to the rule, meaning they will not run midday routes, field trips or athletic events Sept. 27.
“This is about those extra services,” said Jackie Lansdale, the union’s president. “We want to get your attention, but not in a way that you would ever have to worry about straining your child at home and not picking them up and straining them at school. They’re not going to do that.”
The union represents roughly 120 drivers, and there’s a chance half will not drive extra routes Friday, she said.
All of this came after drivers found out that transportation director Bruce Daigle submitted his resignation letter this week, announcing his retirement, Lansdale said.
“They’re utterly frustrated with a system that just can’t get it right. They thought they finally were starting to get it right with this new director, and thought they saw progress. And to see this happen, it’s just almost to the point of untenable.”
Caddo School District representative Mary Nash-Wood sent KSLA News 12 the following statement responding to Daigle’s resignation:
“Mr. Bruce Daigle has served in Caddo Schools for the last 25 years and in that time has lead in a number positions. When he was appointed as Director of Transportation, he spoke publicly of the position being his last in the district and his desire to retire. This week Mr. Daigle made the decision to retire from his service with Caddo Schools. We wish him the best and thank him for his service not only in Transportation but in his numerous roles during his tenure. There is no truth to allegations of forced resignation or other action. Instead, Mr. Daigle retired from the district in wonderful standing as individuals do each day in a district of over 5,000 employees.”
Wood also sent the following statement to KSLA News 12 in response to the news of Red River United bus drivers working to the rule:
“In regard to any potential action by bus drivers overseen by Red River United, the district supports our drivers in meeting the needs of students throughout our parish. Tomorrow, we are scheduled to transport more than 3,000 students to various field trips, programs and athletic activities. Students are the reason for the work we do and we must keep them top of mind in all decisions. We have every belief our drivers will continue to ensure students are able to participate in these experiences and drivers will be at work on Friday, September 27.”
Later Friday, Wood observed:
"The ‘work to the rule’ day planned has not resulted in our students missing activities, nor is there any belief that buses will not be available for students this afternoon. The drivers of Caddo Parish care deeply about the students they serve and reported to work today just as they do any other day. We thank them for their continued service and willingness to meet the needs of children. "
Lansdale said that she’s heard numerous complaints from drivers claiming they are being treated unfairly by the School District and that some drivers are getting paid late or not getting paid for taking on additional routes.
“We have to fight them on every single thing,” she claimed. “You should not have to argue about the things that are relevant to your job on a daily basis.”
When asked if drivers might soon go on strike, Lansdale said that’s something she would never take off the table.
“It’s kinda like in diplomacy, you want to talk as long as you can; but somewhere along the lines you quit talking,” she said. “The ball is in the court of the administration of Caddo Parish School Board. When they want to get this right, bus drivers will listen.”
The School District is still looking for bus drivers. It had a another transportation fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center at 3908 Joplin Ave. in Shreveport.
