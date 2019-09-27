Some Caddo Parish bus drivers will not run additional routes Friday

“Mr. Bruce Daigle has served in Caddo Schools for the last 25 years and in that time has lead in a number positions. When he was appointed as Director of Transportation, he spoke publicly of the position being his last in the district and his desire to retire. This week Mr. Daigle made the decision to retire from his service with Caddo Schools. We wish him the best and thank him for his service not only in Transportation but in his numerous roles during his tenure. There is no truth to allegations of forced resignation or other action. Instead, Mr. Daigle retired from the district in wonderful standing as individuals do each day in a district of over 5,000 employees.”