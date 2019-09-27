’A slight boost’: Economist projects minor growth in NWLA workforce

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The workforce across Shreveport-Bossier is expected to increase throughout 2020 and 2021, at least somewhat.
Well-known economist, Dr. Loren Scott, presented his economic outlook for the state of Louisiana Friday at the Port of Caddo-Bossier to a packed conference hall made up of invited guests only.
According to the report, Shreveport-Bossier lost jobs — a staggering total of 12,700 — from 2008 to 2017. But Scott says there is hope on the horizon.
Shreveport-Bossier is projected to only add 600 jobs in the next two years, an increase of 0.2 percent. Of the nine major cities across Louisiana surveyed in the report, Shreveport is tied with Hammond as the seventh slowest growing market.
Compare this to Lake Charles, a region projected to add nearly 7 thousand jobs in 2020 and 2021, making Southwest Louisiana the fastest growing region in Louisiana.
“You’ve got a couple of things dragging you [Shreveport-Bossier] down right now,” said Scott. “The casino industry has lost probably over 12 hundred jobs in the last three or four years and you’ve got issues at Barksdale when the troop and civilian population has been going down.”
However, new activity at the Port of Shreveport-Bossier and the Cyber Innovations Center in Bossier is providing aid to the local economy.
Benteler Steel has a $35 million project in the works throughout the next two years. Ternium, a steel fabricator, is nearing completion of a $14.7 million, 24 thousand-square-foot ware house, with another impeding $10.4 million expansion.
Eric England, executive director for the Port of Caddo-Bossier, is thrilled about the future growth and recognizes its importance in the market.
“The investment they’ve [Caddo, Bossier residents] have made has led to job creation and that economic impact for the region,” England said. “On any given day at our 17 companies, there’s 1,700 people that arrive for work at the various industries.”
From a broader perspective, for the first time in Louisiana history, over 2 million people will be employed in the state in 2020. Overall, Louisiana is forecasted to see an increase in over 53.5 thousand jobs across 2020 and 2021.
