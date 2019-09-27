Lawton power lifter sets world record in Las Vegas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton power lifter set his first world record in a competition held in Las Vegas.
Ray Ortiz qualified to go to the Mr. Olympia Pro Power Lifting Invitational this month. He ended up lifting in an open division against all ages.
Ortiz won first place in bench pressing 600 pounds, and set a world record in his division for ages 55-59.
He currently holds 9 national records and about 8 state records.
“I set a national record, I knew that I set that, but I did not know that I set the world record, but once I did I was very very excited because that’s my first. The reason why I do what I do is to inspire other guys that are close to my age is that hey there is not age limit in power lifting, or strength, or even getting in the gym," said Ortiz.
He plans to compete again in December in Lawton. His goal moving forward is to break his world record.
