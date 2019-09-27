Drought improves for some, worsens for others in the ArkLaTex

The latest drought update released on Thursday showed mixed news for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the remnants of Imelda late last week and a stalled front north of I-30 early this week we picked up enough rain in McCurtain Co., OK, adjacent areas in southwest Arkansas and portions of east Texas to see drought reduction and even removal in some areas. Where rain was not as prevalent between I-30 in Arkansas and I-20 in Louisiana there’s now an expanding area of ‘severe’ drought.