Drought improves for some, worsens for others in the ArkLaTex

The latest drought update released on Thursday showed mixed news for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the remnants of Imelda late last week and a stalled front north of I-30 early this week we picked up enough rain in McCurtain Co., OK, adjacent areas in southwest Arkansas and portions of east Texas to see drought reduction and even removal in some areas. Where rain was not as prevalent between I-30 in Arkansas and I-20 in Louisiana there’s now an expanding area of ‘severe’ drought.
Rain is expected to remain very isolated with only light accumulations over the next week. Futuretrack rain predictions through next Friday are showing under one tenth of an inch of rain on average across the majority of the area.
This limited rain coupled with continued hotter than average temperatures in the 90s will likely lead to a worsened drought in many parts of the ArkLaTex when the next update comes out October 2nd.
