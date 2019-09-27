DeSoto sheriff’s new crime-fighting tool nets 13

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A new crime-fighting tool is already proving successful in DeSoto, the parish’s sheriff says.
Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the office’s street-level interdiction unit are tasked with helping remove illegal drugs from the streets, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. They also work alongside the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force.
The unit’s members arrested or issued summonses to 13 people Sept. 10-24.
The 13 include seven Mansfield residents, three Shreveport residents and one each from Frierson, Pelican and Stonewall.
Following are those 13, listed alphabetically. (Authorities did not immediately provide their ages or hometowns.)
- Davin Adkins, 18, of Mansfield: arrested Sept. 20 on one count each of ATV on roadway and resisting an officer by aggravated flight
- Douglas Davis, 57, of Stonewall: arrested Sept. 11 on one count of possession of methamphetamine
- Leah M. Ford, 40, of Shreveport: arrested Sept. 18 on one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and being a fugitive
- D’andre Dewayne Holmes, 22, of Shreveport: Arrested Sept. 22 on one count each of possession of liquid promethazine, a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Anthony Horton, 43, of Pelican: Arrested Sept. 18 on one count each of having no license plate lights, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer by force
- John Keene, 40, of Shreveport: Arrested Sept. 24 on one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, a Schedule IV CDS, possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, a Schedule II CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Shunda Kelly, 18, of Mansfield: Issued a summons Sept. 21 for possession of marijuana, having no child restraint system and proper equipment required
- Jacqualynn Krebbs, 44, of Mansfield: Arrested Sept. 10 for having no license plate lights and on one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana
- Jamarcus Dewayne Miller, 22, of Mansfield: Arrested Sept. 22 for failing to use a turn signal, driving under suspension and on one count each of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of liquid promethazine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Mikel Rea, 35, of Mansfield: Arrested Sept. 11 on one count each of having an improperly displayed license plate and possession of Subutex, a Schedule III CDS
- Jerkendrick Shandle, 26, of Mansfield: Arrested Sept. 20 for having no license plate lights and on one count each of possession of ecstasy, possession of Tramadol, a Schedule IV CDS, and second-offense possession of marijuana
- Kenneth Webb, 63, of Frierson: Arrested Sept. 18 on one count each of possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, second or subsequent offenses
- Jermicah Williams, 35, of Mansfield: Arrested Sept. 21 for failing to use a turn signal, being a fugitive from justice and on one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense possession of marijuana
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.