CPSO seeks information about stolen vehicle; man sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a man who may have information about a stolen vehicle.
On Sept. 16, a white 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe was stolen from the 9800 block of Snyder Road, in Keithville.
The man pictured above was seen getting out of the vehicle later that night at Murphy’s gas station, on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
The vehicle was found abandoned in the 800 block of Lark Avenue on Sept. 19. It has since been recovered by Shreveport police.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Det. Matt Lucky, with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, at (318) 681-0700 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
