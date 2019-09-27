Continued hot with just a little rain for the weekend

Late summer heat in early fall continues to be the main weather story for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures may heat a few more degrees by early next week before easing slightly by next weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday, but much of rest of the forecast through next week will likely feature dry weather.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. High school football games will be warm, but otherwise quiet weather-wise. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening and into the lower 70s by morning.
Clouds Saturday morning will break to partly sunny skies by afternoon. A few showers are possible, especially back into east Texas. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. Sunday may turn out dry for the majority of the area. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon temperatures near or slightly above 90.
Temperatures will be just a little hotter next week. Low to mid 90s look common with no rain expect the first half of the week. By the end of the week a few isolated showers may return by Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
