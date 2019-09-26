Young girl reports a man tried to coax her into his car

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man tried to coax a young girl into his vehicle Sunday evening.
Now Bossier Parish authorities are stepping up patrols in the Legacy subdivision.
And they’re asking residents for any surveillance camera video that might help with their investigation.
“We certainly understand how a situation like this is quite frightening to parents and children,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a statement his office released Wednesday.
“Our detectives are aggressively investigating this matter and conducting interviews, and the public’s help with any surveillance video from the area would be helpful.”
Detectives are particularly looking for surveillance video captured in the Dublin Way area between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
A resident of the subdivision reported to authorities that her young daughter told her about a suspicious man in the neighborhood about 5:30 p.m.
He stopped his dark-colored sedan and asked the child if she remembered him, saying that her mom had told him he was picking her up and to get into his vehicle, the girl reported.
She said she did not know the man, so she took off running.
The girl described the man to patrol deputies as possibly being in his 30s and said he had light brown hair and a thin beard with no mustache. She also reported that he might have been wearing an orange reflective vest.
Authorities urge anyone who possibly saw something or who has surveillance video to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.