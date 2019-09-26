Slim rain chances as the heat persists

This upcoming weekend will not change much from this week. Saturday has a 20% chance of rain so a few showers are possible. There is disagreement from the computer models about the rain expected. So, I would be prepared for some rain to be on the safe side. It's still not enough to cancel any plans though. On Sunday, the rain chance is down to 10%. One or two small showers could pop up, but it will for the most part remain dry. Temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s.