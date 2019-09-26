Slim rain chances as the heat persists

(KSLA) - Good Thursday! Today will be another hot day with temperatures back to the lower to mid 90s. There should be a few showers in the northern ArkLaTex this morning. The rain will be coming south, but as the rain enters the ArkLaTex, the it will be falling apart. Therefore, I do not expect the rain to last long. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry for the day.
Friday will not be much different with another hot day and a small 10% chance of rain. There could be a little more sunshine on Friday though. Friday night football is looking good so far with no major impacts expected. It will still be warm, so stay hydrated if you plan on spending extended time outdoors.
This upcoming weekend will not change much from this week. Saturday has a 20% chance of rain so a few showers are possible. There is disagreement from the computer models about the rain expected. So, I would be prepared for some rain to be on the safe side. It's still not enough to cancel any plans though. On Sunday, the rain chance is down to 10%. One or two small showers could pop up, but it will for the most part remain dry. Temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s.
Monday and Tuesday next week will remain very warm. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s. That means the temperatures will be well above average for this time of the year. Tuesday marks the first day in October, and while it will be nice and sunny, it will still be hot. Both Monday and Tuesday have a 10% chance of rain.
There is a slight chance of a cold front coming sometime next weekend. This is still a long way out, so things could change. I mention this because there are a few signs that a front might make its way down. This would of course cool the temperatures down. We will have to wait and see if this pans out. As of now, I am not holding my breath.
In the tropics, we now have two named storms in the Atlantic basin: Karen, and Lorenzo. Karen is a tropical storm and will linger around in place for a couple days. Lorenzo is now a hurricane and will be moving to the north in the Atlantic. None of which pose a threat to the gulf coast.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
