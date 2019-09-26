Natchitoches sheriff candidates address forum

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — With the retirement of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, there are three candidates ready to take on the responsibility.
The Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Wednesday at Northwestern State University to help voters learn more about them.
Seeking the post are Republicans Steve Pezant and Steve Rachal plus Stuart Wright, who has no party affiliation.
Pezant and Rachal have backgrounds in working with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Wright is a lawyer who works as a sheriff’s deputy and for years was a felony prosecutor in the Natchitoches district attorney’s office.
During the forum, several questions arose about school safety, drugs and how the candidate would look to improve safety throughout the parish.
Here are the candidates’ responses when someone asked why anyone should vote for them:
Pezant: “I’ve been a trooper for 26 years. I have been fair with people throughout my career. This is what’s going to happen with deputies if I’m humbled enough to be sheriff.”
Rachal: “My true police background, 34 years of law enforcement experience, and my dedication to this parish."
Wright: “People should vote for me because of my formal education, business degree, law degree and my years in law enforcement.”
The election will be held Oct. 12. Whomever is elected will not go into office until July.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.