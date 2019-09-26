Abducted Mo. teen okay, suspect in custody in South Dakota

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Sept. 24 police in Edmundson, Missouri responded to a missing persons report in the City of Edmundson.
Police said around 10:45 they arrived at Treadway Lane. After an investigation, officials learned a 16-year-old girl had been abducted.
Edmundson police were told by the South Dakota Highway Patrol the victim and the suspect are in custody as of 4:30 p.m.
A number of leads came in to police who were working with the FBI, and The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.
Around 4 p.m. Central Time, investigators got the call from the South Dakota Highway Patrol that officers were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. Spike strips were deployed but it was unsuccessful.
A high speed pursuit ensued, and the Highway Patrol and Pennington County sheriff’s deputies slowed down and lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was found a short time later wrecked and unoccupied in Kadoka, South Dakota. Air support and K9s were involved in the search.
Around 4:30 p.m. the victim and suspect were taken into custody. The victim is safe.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Yonko had been last seen at her uncles’ residence according to police.
They said a suspect took her in his vehicle.
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Mo.
Police said they hpinged Johnson’s phone since September 23, 2019 through his phone carrier. His last known location was in northern Illinois just east of Chicago.
They were occupying a black 2008 Lexus LS bearing Washington plate (BEC5322) with dark window tint and no front plate.
Police said Johnson has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol officials had been contacted.
Any information please contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson Police Department will remain anonymous.
