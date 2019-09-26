Blaze destroys residence in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A blaze destroyed a residence in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 2:41 p.m. in the 100 block of Oil Field Road near Ashland, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The fire also spread into nearby woods, alarming residents on Five Forks Road and in adjacent areas, authorities say.
But it was contained and reportedly under control by about 4 p.m.
Fighting the blaze were Natchitoches Parish Fire District 8 personnel along with assistance from Bienville Parish Fire District 6, Bienville Parish Fire District 7 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.