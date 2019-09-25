Where is early voting in DeSoto Parish?

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest questions many voters in DeSoto Parish are asking this election is where do they go to vote?
Early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28, and many voters including Jeremy Evans, DeSoto Parish’s Clerk of Courts aren’t sure where they need to go.
“Uncertainty and timing is the most frustrating thing to me,” said Evans. “We have been early voting for decades even before I was clerk out of the old location.”
The old Registrar of Voters Office is located in Mansfield on 105 Franklin Street. According to Registrar Amanda Raynes, this location is just too small to accommodate voters.
“There is no accessibility to it whatsoever,” she said. I have to clear voters out to bring in someone that is in a wheelchair or walker."
Raynes says it has always been their plan to allow voters to vote at their new location on Crosby Street with their back up location being the DeSoto Parish Library located across the street.
“The Secretary of State was comfortable with us letting voters know that we would be moving to the new location and to eliminate the concerns that have been brought up," she said.
But Evans believes voters were not properly notified of the new location.
“What I worry about is people piling up at the old location, being frustrated to find out there’s one machine there and then get discouraged, and then you have voter suppression," he said.
Evans says he discovered the locations would be changed in late August. He then reached out to local attorney Bryce Denny as well as the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office with his concerns.
“Generally on this type of move it would be what is reasonable notice, but you have to look at all the voting statutes to figure out what is reasonable and clear, constitutionally. Under the federal voting rights act in Louisiana, three days before an election is insufficient notice," said Denny.
Raynes says news about the location change has been in the newspaper as well as on the news, and roughly ten days ago they sent home notifications to every homeowner in DeSoto Parish regarding their move.
Denny and Evans both have seen the notifications and believe they weren’t clear enough for voters to understand where they need to go.
“The registrar said we moved but they haven’t moved because the fire marshal has not approved the occupancy of the building,” said Denny. "So they haven’t moved number one, but number two it had no notice about where you vote. It just said we’ve moved. So not only was it inaccurate but it also doesn’t provide the voters with any notice."
KSLA did reach out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to clarify if occupancy is allowed in the new building.
“The State Fire Marshal’s Office did grant the ability for staff to move furniture into the new location last week. There are exterior ADA tasks that were outstanding and expected to be completed before the end of last week. However, we have not yet received the request to do the final inspection on those remaining items to grant full occupancy.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office says as soon as they get the final inspection request and everything checks out then the building will be good to go.
Raynes has confirmed that early voting will not take place at the new location but instead across the street at the DeSoto Parish Library.
She says the public can also vote at their old location on Franklin Street, and they are working to have two machines at the old location and three will be set up inside the library.
Raynes says they will have signs out Friday letting people know where to go, and Saturday they will have two officers directing people to the library if they plan to vote.
Evans says he isn’t against the new location but believes locations shouldn’t have been switched days before early voting.
Raynes says the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office estimates around 4,000 people in DeSoto Parish will early vote in this election.
Lloyd Thompson with the Shreveport NAACP reached out to KSLA to say they plan to rally outside of the courthouse steps in Mansfield Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. partly in regards to the change in polling locations.
