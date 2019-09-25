Wednesday Weather: More heat and humidity

Good Wednesday Morning! If you were hoping for cooler weather by now, you're still mostly out of luck. As you start the day, morning temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Around lunchtime, expect mostly sunny skies and a quick warm up of temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overall rain chances are only around 10% throughout the ArkLaTex so it'll be hot with little relief from rain. This evening, or around dinner time, expect mid to upper 80s.