Wednesday Weather: More heat and humidity

Good Wednesday Morning! If you were hoping for cooler weather by now, you're still mostly out of luck. As you start the day, morning temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Around lunchtime, expect mostly sunny skies and a quick warm up of temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overall rain chances are only around 10% throughout the ArkLaTex so it'll be hot with little relief from rain. This evening, or around dinner time, expect mid to upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will paint much of the same picture. A mild morning start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Rain chances each day are slim, so consider yourself lucky if rain does impact your area. Otherwise, Friday night football plans should be rain free.
This weekend, another beautiful time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and the heat as well. The summer time heat persists with highs in the low 90s. Can't rule out an afternoon pop-up shower or storm, but most will remain dry.
Have a wonderful Wednesday
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
