Manhunt underway in Tyler area for armed, dangerous suspect

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be armed.
Jeffery A. Johnston, age 34, is wanted by the sheriff’s office and the Tyler Police Department.
Johnston was last seen in the area of Morningside Drive about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Larry Christian, public information officer for SCSO.
Johnston fled from law enforcement officers near the intersection of Loop 323 and County Road 376/Morningside Drive. He was seen heading northwest through a wooded area toward Highway 271.
Drones are being used in the search.
Tyler police say Johnston is wanted for several charges, including parole violation, forgery, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Johnston is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of Johnston is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) or the United States Marshal Service 903-590-1370.
Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
