Louisiana official, children accused of bilking Medicaid

Likewise, a $580 refrigerator bought for the same group home was not found there. An ARC of Sabine employee reportedly told the investigator that the School Board member had him deliver the appliance to one of the official’s rental properties. The elder Davis alleged that he had previously bought two refrigerators for his rental properties. He claims he installed one of those at the group home instead of the one that was purchased ARC of Sabine funds because the one he bought was a better refrigerator and he did not want to put such a nice refrigerator in his rental property.