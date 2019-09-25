Little to no rain with more hot temperatures

This upcoming weekend will not change much from this week. Saturday has a 20% chance of rain so a few small showers are possible. Sunday though, the rain chance is down to 10%. One or two small showers could pop up, but it will for the most part remain dry. Saturday is also trending in a drier direction, but I wanted to give it another day or so before changing the rain chances. Temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s.