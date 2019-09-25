Little to no rain with more hot temperatures

(KSLA) - Good Wednesday ArtkLaTex! There are many places with temperatures quickly heating up again today. It should get back to the 90s this afternoon. Through the evening, it will gradually cool back down, particularly after sunset. As far as any rain, it will be slim to none. It should remain dry through the overnight hours.
Thursday will be another hot day with temperatures back to the lower to mid 90s. I have only a 10% chance of rain for the day. There's just that slight chance of a quick shower to pop up, but most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry.
Friday will not be much different with another hot day and a small 10% chance of rain. There could be a little more sunshine on Friday though. Friday night football is looking good so far with no major impacts expected.
This upcoming weekend will not change much from this week. Saturday has a 20% chance of rain so a few small showers are possible. Sunday though, the rain chance is down to 10%. One or two small showers could pop up, but it will for the most part remain dry. Saturday is also trending in a drier direction, but I wanted to give it another day or so before changing the rain chances. Temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s.
Even by the first day in October, the temperature will be well above average. There is no sign of a cool down coming anytime soon. Temperatures may even warm up another couple degrees by the middle of next week. We will have to wait to see what happens as we get closer.
In the tropics, we now have three named storms in the Atlantic basin: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. All three are tropical storms. None of which pose a threat to the gulf coast. We have to watch what Karen does by this weekend. There is a high-pressure to the north that will prevent the storm from going out to the open Atlantic. it could eventually impact the east coast.
There is also a small area of disorganized activity in the Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula. This has a 10% chance to develop in the next two to five days. This system should move to the west towards Mexico, and not to the north near us.
Have a good rest of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
