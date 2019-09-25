Large fire destroys east Texas church

ATLANTA, Tx. (KSLA) - Fire crews in Atlanta, Texas are on the scene of a church that’s been destroyed by an early morning fire.
According to the Robin Betts, public safety director for the city, the fire destroyed the church, located on East Hiram Street. Betts said the fire began at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Betts said an Atlanta police officer noticed heavy smoke coming from the building when the officer notified the fire department. When fire crews arrived, they entered the building to extinguish the flames.
However, they had to exit the building because it spread. The fire department also had issues with “limited water” because International Paper was shut down. Betts said the city gets their water from the company. Firefighters used water in the tanks. Betts said residents should have no problems with their water.
Power in the area is shut down as crews remain on scene.
Betts said the church was formerly a furniture store before it became a carpet store. The building was turned into a church a few years ago.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
