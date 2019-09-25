KSLA Salutes: Honoring Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Wednesday, Sept. 25th marks on year that the Barksdale Air Force community lost one of its own.
Over the last year, the community has worked hard to honor and remember Kidd’s life.
The Tech Sgt. Joshua L. Kidd Weapons Load Training Facility is where you’ll find Airmen hard at work. This facility not only holds some of Barksdale Air Force Base’s most important equipment, but it’s also a place where load crews come to train.
It also holds the presence of one it’s most cherished Airman- Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd.
“I always heard his name, and I always heard how great of a supervisor he was, (how much of a ) hard worker he was," said Senior Airman Seth Blackwood.
“(He was) very personable, very approachable," said Staff Sgt. Monte Ward. "You know just talked to me like I was a normal person, so me and him clicked really well like right off the bat.”
Ward and Blackwood not only worked with Kidd, but both considered him a great friend.
“He became my best friend, and one thing he would always tell me is I’m here for you," he said. "You know I could go to him about anything
“He helped me with moving my wife down here, and just about anything that you needed you could come to him and talk to him about," said Ward.
It was September 25th, 2018---just before 5:45 a.m Bossier City Police received multiple calls about neighbors hearing gunshots off of Park Lane Drive.
They arrived and found Tech Sgt. Kidd shot outside of his home.
“I remember getting a call about seven o’clock in the morning telling me to come into work, and I had no clue what it was about," said Blackwood. "I ended up texting Sgt. Kidd asking him why I had to come in being on the opposite shift, and I never got anything back.”
“I had just woken up and I remember that day I had seen bunch of messages asking me….I don’t remember what specifically what each message said but I knew something was wrong," said Ward.
It was then both men knew they’d lost their friend.
“I just felt like somebody had punched me in the stomach," said Ward. "I mean that’s how much he meant to me, and I kind of lost it.”
Ward was stationed in Guam when he heard the news, while Blackwood soon return to work knowing Kidd wouldn’t be there to join him.
“It was definitely very difficult to walk by his desk or walk by his office and not see him sitting there with a smile on his face or saying hi or being his funny self," he said.
But both men were mostly concerned about Kidd’s wife and son.
“The first thing I thought about was his wife and his son,” said Blackwood “I really worried about them. I know how much Josh meant to them, and I know how much Josh loved them so that was honestly one of the first things that came to my mind.”
The following week after Kidd was killed, Airmen gathered together early in the morning as his body was escorted home to Virginia.
Soon his neighborhood was surrounded by American flags, while the Bossier City community hosted a prayer vigil to honor his life.
But after months of planning, the building he worked out of was finally renamed after him in August of this year.
“The new weapons troops that come down here and don’t know Sgt. Kidd, I love to talk about him," said Blackwood. " (I)love to tell them who he was, what he represented. The standards he held down here.”
While life for these two won’t ever be the same without their friend, they’re honored knowing they were able to share part of their life’s journey with Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd.
“I would just like to tell him how much he meant to me, and just how much I cared about him and how much I loved him," said Ward.
“I’d just tell him that I love him like a brother, and that I miss him a lot," said Blackwood. "There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. I keep positive and I keep my head up high because of him.”
