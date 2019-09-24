WATCH NOW: Shreveport City Council meets; police chief selection in council members’ hands

(KSLA News 12 has a crew at the Shreveport City Council meeting and is updating this story as developments occur)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The selection of Shreveport’s next police chief now is in the hands of City Council members.
On Monday, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced that he’s appointing Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond to the position.
That appointment is subject to City Council approval.
Perkins asked that the confirmation vote be added to today’s agenda.
The City Council meeting now is underway.
The deadline for adding items to today’s agenda was Friday.
Louisiana law says amending the agenda at this point in the process requires a unanimous vote of the the City Council.
If the City Council unanimously votes to add the confirmation to its agenda, two-thirds of the council members then would have to vote to suspend the rules.
Those rules say an appointment cannot be placed on the City Council agenda without council members first having the appointee’s name, salary and qualifications for two weeks.
Only after those two votes would the council be able to consider whether to confirm Raymond as police chief.
Councilman Willie Bradford said Monday afternoon that he wanted to meet privately with Raymond to discuss some concerns before today’s City Council meeting.
“The reason I am uncomfortable about moving forward at this time. There are some concerns that I need to speak with the nominee on,” Bradford said during the council work session.
“I don’t want to do it. I would not like to do it in this public setting. I would like to meet with him in the next day or so and talk with him about some issues I feel strongly about.”
One of the issues Bradford plans address with Raymond is how to prioritize diversity in the Police Department.
Bradford had been expected to meet with Raymond on Tuesday morning.
KSLA News 12 has since learned that meeting did not happen.
