Two accused of victimizing senior citizen in identity theft, credit card scheme

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division say two people may have victimized a senior citizen in a credit card fraud and identity theft scheme.
Troopers were first contacted about the scheme in May of 2019. They later learned Megan Hebert, 30, and Roger Thibodaux Jr., 31, stole the identity of an elderly woman which they used to obtain several credit cards in her name.
Arrest warrants for both individuals in Lafourche Parish charging them with theft over $5,000.00, identity theft of the infirmed, exploitation of the infirmed, and bank fraud, according to LSP.
Hebert turned herself in Friday, Sept. 6. Thibodaux was arrested by the Houma Police Department Saturday, Sept. 21 on unrelated drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.