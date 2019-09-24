Super Safety Saturday brings the community together

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier partnered with the Sheriff Safety Town to provide a Super Safety Saturday.
Brandi Stevens says volunteerism is at the core of Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.
This event provided a great platform for bringing law enforcement and the community together.
“I am honored to serve, so this event means to me professionally, being able to give back to the community, this is a community event, it is free, we have it every year,” Stevens said.
There were five pit stop areas for attendees to get an up-close look: car seat check, Touch-A-Truck, Health & Safety Zone, Family Fun Zone and Sheriff Safety Town.
“We think it’s important to bring health and safety awareness to the community, the goal of the junior league is to improve communities and make where we live a better place”, said Katherine Douthitt, President of Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier
