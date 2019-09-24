Super Safety Saturday brings the community together

The 11th annual Super Safety Saturday had more than 2,000 attendees this year.

Super Safety Saturday
By Dominique O'Neill | September 24, 2019 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier partnered with the Sheriff Safety Town to provide a Super Safety Saturday.

Brandi Stevens says volunteerism is at the core of Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.

This event provided a great platform for bringing law enforcement and the community together.

“I am honored to serve, so this event means to me professionally, being able to give back to the community, this is a community event, it is free, we have it every year,” Stevens said.

There were five pit stop areas for attendees to get an up-close look: car seat check, Touch-A-Truck, Health & Safety Zone, Family Fun Zone and Sheriff Safety Town.

“We think it’s important to bring health and safety awareness to the community, the goal of the junior league is to improve communities and make where we live a better place”, said Katherine Douthitt, President of Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.