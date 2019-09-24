Scattered rain and storms back for some, hot and humid for most

Good Tuesday morning! As you're headed out the door early this morning, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s. By mid to late morning, we'll warm into the 80s, but afternoon highs are back in the low 90s. It'll be hot and humid with more dry weather for areas near I-20 and southward. Since the 'cold' front will stall today, areas near the I-30 corridor could see scattered showers and storms this afternoon.