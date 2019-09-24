Scattered rain and storms back for some, hot and humid for most

Good Tuesday morning! As you're headed out the door early this morning, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s. By mid to late morning, we'll warm into the 80s, but afternoon highs are back in the low 90s. It'll be hot and humid with more dry weather for areas near I-20 and southward. Since the 'cold' front will stall today, areas near the I-30 corridor could see scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Winds today are out of the south at around 5mph so expect more humid conditions with feels like temperatures in the mid to even upper 90s. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall back into the low 70s.
Wednesday through Friday, dry weather for the entire ArkLaTex returns with highs sticking faithfully in the low to possibly mid 90s. We'll see mostly sunny skies and clear nights heading into the weekend. Saturday rain chances bump up to 20% as afternoon showers can't be ruled out, but we're not looking at any washout weather.
In the tropics we have three named Storms: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. So far none pose a threat to the United States let alone the ArkLaTex, but we'll have to keep an eye on Tropical Depression Karen. Late work week, the track may turn left towards the US, but we're still a ways out to determine exact track and impacts.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
