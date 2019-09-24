R.V. Kerr Elementary opens new on-site parent center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City elementary school has created a space that will allow parents to help them better assist their students at home.
This school year R.V. Kerr Elementary School opened its new on-site parent center.
“We wanted our parents to come in and feel comfortable — not like a typical classroom,” said Principal Janet Doughty. “(We wanted them to) relax and learn about our programs and how to help their students.”
The center is designed for parents to come ask questions, and gain tools and resources they can take home to help their children.
“Just knowing that there’s resources out there that they can find on their own and not necessarily have to reach out to the teacher or the school, that’s super important,” said Instructional Coach Natalie Pope. “It makes them feel like they’re valued and that they can actually contribute to their child’s learning.”
Doughty says they began talking about creating this on-site parent center last school year. Local furniture stores donated all the furniture inside the center to help create a home-like atmosphere.
Earlier this month the school held their first meeting for parents that went over technology resources for parents. Parents were able to navigate through Bossier Schools and the state department of education website as well as learn how to access their child’s school curriculum.
Next month the center will be going over math models and explaining to parents the math tools their children are learning at school.
Doughty and Pope hope that this space is inviting and open enough for them to come and feel safe.
“Our hope is that they come in and feel comfortable,” Pope said. “Where they can just be free to ask whatever questions and concerns that they have.”
Doughty says they plan to eventually allow parents to access the center’s technology before, during and after school with Pope there to help them.
Plain Dealing High School in Bossier Parish also has an on-site parent center available in the library. The center provides school tutoring and Chromebooks for check out.
The Kerr elementary on-site center is only available for parents of children that attend that school, but the district does have a parent center available for all Bossier Parish parents located in Bossier City at 1520 Cox Street.
Education materials, as well as technology equipment, are available for check out.
