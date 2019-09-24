Persistent heat continues across the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - It is another hot day with temperatures back in the 90s today. The heat continue to not go anywhere. We also do not have much rain across the ArkLaTex, but the rain chances will be even lower over the next several days.
Through the overnight hours, the temperature will slowly cool back down to the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be mostly clear with limited clouds passing by. The rain chances overnight will be down to near zero. It should be a nice start to the day on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and little to no rain. I have a 10% chance for a brief shower to pop up. Most of the ArkLaTex will not see any rain as the sunshine persists. Temperatures will continue to be above average and will reach the lower 90s.
Thursday and Friday will not be much different. There will be only that mere 10% chance of rain with a few passing clouds. Overall, it will be a couple of very sunny days. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s once again, so it will be hot.
This upcoming weekend will not change from this week. Saturday has a 20% chance of rain so a few small showers are possible. Sunday though, I decided to lower the rain chance to 10%. One or two small showers could pop up, but it will for the most part remain dry. Saturday is also trending in a drier direction, but I wanted to give it another day before changing the rain chances. Temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s.
Even by the first day in October, the temperature will be well above average. There is no sign of a cool down coming anytime soon. Temperatures may even warm up another couple degrees by the middle of next week. We will have to wait to see what happens as we get closer.
In the tropics, we now have three named storms in the Atlantic basin: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. All three are tropical storms. None of which pose a threat to the gulf coast. We have to watch what Karen does by this weekend. There is a high-pressure to the north that will prevent the storm from going out to the open Atlantic. it could eventually impact the east coast.
There is also a small area of disorganized activity in the Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula. This has a 10% chance to develop in the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days. This system should move to the west towards Mexico, and not to the north near us.
Have a great rest of your day!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
