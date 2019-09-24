Natchitoches police nab Pearl Street homicide suspect

He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion in the 300 block of Pearl Street

By KSLA Digital Team | September 23, 2019 at 7:29 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 7:29 PM
BOOKED: Devon Ray Johnson, 25, one count of first-degree murder (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Natchitoches.

Devon Ray Johnson, 25, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder, booking records show.

He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion about 4 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 300 block of Pearl Street, police say.

Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the homicide to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

