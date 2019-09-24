Natchitoches police nab Pearl Street homicide suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Natchitoches.
Devon Ray Johnson, 25, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder, booking records show.
He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion about 4 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 300 block of Pearl Street, police say.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the homicide to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.