Man arrested after allegedly abusing, impregnating 16-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man has been arrested after reportedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Sept. 20, detectives were called out to a hospital after a teen girl was admitted for treatment.
“The teen advised deputies that she was pregnant. She shared that she was abused - pushed and kicked. She told deputies she lost consciousness. She was treated for her injuries. She was able to lead us to a potential suspect,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO detectives spoke with the suspect, Antonio ICAL-Quip, 36, of Denham Springs.
“ICAL-Quip told detectives there was an argument between himself and the teen on September 19, 2019. He admitted to a romantic relationship,” Ard said.
ICAL-Quip was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of domestic abuse battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
LPSO says the investigation led them to contact the United States Border Patrol, which advised ICAL-Quip entered the U.S. in April of 2018 with family members, including a child, and was released, but then failed to appear for future immigration-related hearings.
“This arrest is a great example of the working relationship between the outstanding Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector, to arrest and remove dangerous criminals from our community,” said U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Michael Harrison.
LPSO says an immigration hold has been placed on ICAL-Quip as the investigation continues.
