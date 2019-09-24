LSU graduate starts dairy-free ice cream business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Katelyn Williams’s love for ice cream has turned into a growing business.
During her time as a student at Louisiana State University, William’s taste for the frozen treat thrived, according to LSU.
“I always loved ice cream so much, and I used to go to the Dairy Store on campus," Williams, a 2013 graduate, recalled. "I would eat their banana fudge ice cream all the time in between classes, that was lunch for me. I remember that flavor.“
She said that flavor inspired her to create a banana fudge flavor for Kate’s Ice Cream.
But ice cream didn’t turn into her career until she and her husband moved to Boston. She started making her own ice cream recipes and reviewing ice cream on her blog.
But a trip back home in 2014 was the catalyst to her launch her business. She had decided to make her family ice cream for Christmas, but her sister couldn’t have any because she couldn’t eat dairy.
"I decided then I wouldn’t make an ice cream that she also couldn’t enjoy, so I made an ice cream that everyone could have,” Williams said. “I scrambled to find a recipe. It came out awful. My family was so gracious, but it really set off this drive in me to figure out how to do it really well.”
After returning home to Boston, she researched milk alternatives and started Scoop Sights. She started by selling popsicles and ice cream at farmer’s markets.
Soon after, Kate’s Ice Cream became a reality. Currently, Williams is scooping up dairy-free and gluten-free ice cream in Portland, Ore., where her business is growing.
Her ice cream products are all plant-based and gluten-free, including the waffle cones.
"We make everything by hand in our kitchen. We’re all women-owned and run. We have a small team of women in our kitchen making this ice cream. It’s really great to be able to connect with our community and redefine what ice cream can be and how great it can be: very flavorful, very creamy, really special,” Williams said.
The line includes six core flavors, and then a rotation of seasonal flavors.
“Our latest one was peaches and cayenne. A farmer approached me about using their peaches, and it reminded me of the best peach I ever had in Ruston, La. It’s still to this day, the best peach I ever had. But these came close. I always try to elevate the flavors, and I decided to use cayenne with it, to give it a kick and show Portland how Louisiana I can make this.”
Williams said she wants to elevate the flavors and be more innovative. Her goal is to have nationwide shipping available within the next so that people in her home state of Louisiana can enjoy her ice cream whenever they want.
