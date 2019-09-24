‘If something can get as many as 20,000 likes, what’s a dollar?‘: GoFundMe started to cover funeral expenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been almost 20 years since kids in the class of 1997 hung out at Zachary High School. Despite losing those everyday laughs that these times bring, one person still stands out: Steven Weber.
“It was because of his personality,” said Amy Matte, one of Weber’s classmates.
Matte, along with Geneva Compton and Dana Sanchez, grew up with Weber in Zachary. They’ve all known each other since kindergarten and took many classes with Weber throughout middle and high school.
Compton says it was never a dull moment with Weber around. He was hilarious and always joking.
“His energy was just always light and funny. He was just a good dude," said Compton.
Weber’s high school friends are still trying to understand the shocking loss. Weber died proposing to his girlfriend while on a trip to Tanzania. It was adventurous and fun and just what they would expect from him because he went all out for the people he cared for.
“It’s the saddest, sweetest thing I’ve ever read,” Sanchez said. “Clearly he’s made an impact.”
Compton says while watching the proposal video, she could hear pure joy coming from Weber’s girlfriend.
“It was the trip of a lifetime. It just looked amazing,” Compton said.
“I just remember going, ‘My God, the joy and excitement,’” Sanchez added.
Bringing Weber home one last time has the potential to be expensive, so the friends started a GoFundMe. They’ve already raised over $12,000 since Sunday.
Matte says they want to help ease the family’s financial burden.
“If something can get as many as 20,000 likes, what’s a dollar?” Matte said.
Time, for these classmates, isn't a factor because when one is in need, it affects them all.
Funeral services for Weber have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.