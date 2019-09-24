Food Bank of NWLA breaks ground on expanded future home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Under the scorching sun off Mt. Zion Road in south Shreveport — the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana broke ground on its new and improved home on Tuesday morning.
Once completed, the food bank will have a 40 thousand square foot warehouse, a 6 thousand square foot office space and renovate a sitting refrigeration area. The new warehouse will increase the holding capacity to 17.5 million pounds of food.
“We are so excited to actually get our construction started,” Marak said. “We want to be able to provide nourishment to all of Northwest Louisiana quickly and efficiently.”
Martha Marak, the executive director of the food bank, said this massive $5.5 million project is years in the making.
“The project actually allows us to increase not just the amount of food we distribute, but healthy food with the expanded refrigeration and freezer space.”
The food bank needs all the space it can get. In 2018, 12.5 million pounds of food was distributed to 75 thousand men, women and children across seven parishes.
Local service organizations, such as Providence House, rely on the food bank daily.
“It provides the basis for people to be able to get up on their feet,” said Simone Hennessee, the former executive director of Providence House. “Without a good meal, without food, children can’t learn and parents can’t work, so it’s [Food Bank] a critical foundation for this community.”
The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2020 and is funded through local and national donors.
