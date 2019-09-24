FBI names Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Office

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray named Bryan A. Vorndran as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office, an announcement issued Monday, Sept. 23 states.
Vorndran earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Lafayette College in 1998 and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in 2012
He accepted employment with Procter and Gamble as an operations management engineer and then worked in the same capacity with Merck & Co., Inc., before joining the FBI in 2003.
Vorndran has experience investigating criminal enterprises trafficking cocaine and heroin, combating violent and gang-related violent crimes, countering crimes against children, and cyber and counterintelligence.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.