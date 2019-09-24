Criminal charges could arise from fight at football game

FOUKE, Ark. (KSLA) — A criminal investigation is underway.
A high school football program is forfeiting a game.
And some people are prohibited from ever attending another school athletic event in Fouke, Ark.
This after football players and spectators got into a fight on the football field.
The confrontation Friday night led to officials calling an early and abrupt end to Fouke High’s game with the visiting Glen Rose team.
And now authorities are involved.
“We have an actually opened criminal investigation into allegations of criminal activities at the ballgame,” Miller County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted after video of the fight surfaced on social media, he said.
Authorities also were contacted by the parent of a Glen Rose student who allegedly was assaulted during the incident, Lewis added.
"There is a fundamental difference between student athletes being involved in a minor altercation on the field. “However, when individuals leave the stands and enter the field of play and commit an assault or battery on a student, that crosses that threshold and becomes a criminal matter.”
Those who were involved in the fight could be charged with battery and disorderly conduct, Lewis said.
And sheriff's investigators are interested in seeing any video of the fight. Call the Sheriff's Office if you have any, authorities said.
Meantime, several people — students and members of the public — who allegedly took part in the fight now are banned from attending any future athletic events, the Fouke School District superintendent told KSLA News 12.
And Fouke High’s football program has elected to forfeit this week’s game at Prescott due to a shortage of players, an Arkansas Athletic Association spokesman said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.