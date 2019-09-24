BCFD recruits fight for top spot in class and make history

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department saw one of its largest vacancies in recent years.
The city needed to fill nine spots on its staff after a number of members within the department retired at the same time.
Two recent recruits from the academy blazed their own trail while earning a spot within the department. Victoria Cunningham and Walker Bell found themselves competing to become top of this year’s recruiting class.
“We were very competitive," Bell said.
During months of grueling training at the academy, the two found themselves battling for valedictorian.
“I expected it to be physically strenuous without a doubt but I don’t think I fully prepared for the mental exhaustion,” Cunningham said.
On graduation day Bell and Cunningham, who were surrounded by friends and family, eagerly waited to find out which one would be named at the top of the class.
It came down to a few points but ultimately it was Cunningham who earned the academy’s highest honor and was named the city’s first-ever female valedictorian.
“It’s definitely an honor," she said. "It’s something I’m proud of. I know that at the end of the day I just hope to put myself out there as a strong firefighter above all else.”
The memorable day came on another memorable day for Cunningham. The same day she graduated from the academy was her best friend, Trey Auld’s, birthday. He was a fellow first responder who died in a helicopter crash nearly two years ago.
Cunningham was a pallbearer at his funeral. She said he was the number one reason she chose a life of service.
“Trey was such a good friend and when he died it flipped my world upside down — but it also jolted me to take a look at my life. He inspired me so much and is the reason I decided to pursue was I was passionate about. Every single day I try to live out that he’s left and the impact he continues to have on my life is just indescribable.”
Bossier City fire chief Brad Zagone said he embraces the rise in women, like Cunningham, joining the department.
It brings in a new level of opportunity to the team.
“I look at it like they’re fire fighters. I don’t place gender on them: male or female. They’re fire fighters They have a job to do because fire doesn’t care what gender you are or anything else,” Zagone said. “I tell them the first day in the academy they’ll see more in a month than most people see in a lifetime.”
Cunningham acknowledges the field is predominately made up of men — but it didn’t discourage her.
“I think it's important to just work hard. If you're passionate about it do not let that stop you."
“There was 12 of us in there and at the end of the day, it didn’t matter if you were number one or you were number 12," Bell said. "We were all helping each other equally.”
