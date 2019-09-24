Apartment manager accused of stealing from a tenant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — The property manager for an East Texas apartment complex is free on $10,000 after being arrested for allegedly stealing from a tenant.
Erin Mackenzie Megginson, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday at the offices of Arista Apartment Homes in the 3500 block of Arista Boulevard in Texarkana, police said.
Authorities began investigating her Aug. 5 when the tenant reported that someone had been taking some of her purses, jewelry and clothing for about eight months.
“She told us that her job required that she be out of town for extended periods of time and she noticed certain items could not be found when she got back from these trips,” police said in a statement about the thefts.
The tenant previously had befriended Megginson and allowed her to enter her apartment on occasion while she was out to town, authorities said.
When the tenant reported the thefts to the complex’s management, Megginson allegedly suggested that one of the tenant’s relatives was responsible for the thefts.
“However, the thefts continued after the relative moved from the area.”
The tenant then reported having seen some of her stolen clothing in Megginson’s vehicle, authorities said.
Some of the tenant’s property has since been recovered.
“Unfortunately, there are several things that belong to the victim that are still unaccounted for.”
