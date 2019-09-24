Additional charges pending in death of East Texas child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The Harrison County, Texas, district attorney is seeking to upgrade charges against a Harrison County couple accused of injuring a 5-year-old boy who later died.
The child’s mother, 29-year-old Danielle Brook-Lynn Faulkner, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme, were arrested after authorities got a call Sept. 17 about the 5-year-old having a seizure and having trouble breathing.
The couple claimed that the child fell off the porch while taking out trash.
While treating the 5-year-old, EMS personnel noticed extreme bruising all over his body and advised deputies that such injuries were not consistent with falling off the porch.
The child was taken to the hospital, where he died Friday.
Faulkner and Prudhomme initially were charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
Now the pair could be charged with murder or capital murder, according to the district attorney.
In Texas, the murder of a child under 15 years of age can be a capital murder punishable by death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
