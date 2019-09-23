Shreveport man charged with rape

Gerald Mitchell of Shreveport is accused of raping a female juvenile victim using force and threats of violence. (Source: BPSO)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 23, 2019 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 1:06 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Shreveport man is accused of multiple counts of rape.

Gerald G. Mitchell, 34 (Source: BPSO)

Gerald G. Mitchell, 34, faces four counts of first-degree rape. He was arrested just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 20.

According to BPSO, Mitchell is accused of raping a female juvenile victim using force and threats of violence at a Bossier Parish home on four separate occasions earlier this year during a one-month period.

Mitchell was sent to Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where he faces a $1 million bond.

