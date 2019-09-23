Shreveport man charged with rape

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Shreveport man is accused of multiple counts of rape.
Gerald G. Mitchell, 34, faces four counts of first-degree rape. He was arrested just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 20.
According to BPSO, Mitchell is accused of raping a female juvenile victim using force and threats of violence at a Bossier Parish home on four separate occasions earlier this year during a one-month period.
Mitchell was sent to Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where he faces a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.