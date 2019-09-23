Severely bruised boy dies; upgraded charges expected

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Charges likely will upgraded against the East Texas couple accused of injuring a 5-year-old.
To what extent has yet to be decided, authorities say.
The boy died Friday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Harrison County, Texas, sheriff’s investigators attended the autopsy Saturday in Dallas.
Now authorities are awaiting the final report on the autopsy conducted at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science, sheriff’s Chief Deputy Fletcher said.
Meantime, 29-year-old Danielle Brook-Lynn Faulkner and 31-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme, both of Waskom, remain in the Harrison County Jail. Bond has been set at $1 million.
The child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested after authorities got a call about 11:54 p.m. Sept. 17 about the 5-year-old child having a seizure and having trouble breathing.
They claimed that the child fell off the porch while taking out trash earlier that night.
While treating the 5-year-old, EMS personnel noticed extreme bruising all over his body and advised deputies that such injuries were not consistent with falling off the porch.
The couple were arrested after they were interviewed by investigators and their home in the 1400 block of American Plant Road was searched.
Each is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, which is a first-degree felony.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.