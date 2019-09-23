Mayor selects Ben Raymond for permanent SPD chief job

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Monday that he’s appointing Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond to become permanent chief of the Shreveport Police Department.
Raymond is a 19 year veteran of the department. Former Mayor Ollie Tyler appointed him to fill the chief spot temporarily when Alan Crump went on medical leave in November. Perkins kept Raymond in the provisional role after he was elected in December.
Before rising to the provisional chief position, Raymond was Chief Administrative Assistant for about a year. In that role, he helped manage different aspects of the police force and the department’s budget. Raymond also spent several years in the narcotics unit and was an instructor at the training academy.
The selection process has been rife with debate since Crump officially retired at the end of July.
After taking the civil service exam, seven candidates qualified for the job. An advisory council, which Perkins assembled, interviewed all seven and selected three finalists: Assistant Chief Wayne Smith, Sgt. Michael Carter, and Lt. Tedris Smith.
Raymond’s absence from the list of finalists drew the ire of many, including city council members and members of the advisory council.
Last week, in a move the Shreveport Police Officers Association called appalling, City Councilman Jerry Bowman used his power as mayor pro-tem to add Raymond to the list of finalists.
The Shreveport City Council will now make the final decision on Raymond’s appointment. The council meets Tuesday, but it is not yet clear whether they will add the nomination to the agenda.
