Man arrested for shooting at East Texas concert

DEKALB, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in custody after firing into a crowd on Sunday night.
Bowie County Sheriff's deputies say that Pedro Sepulveda fired at least eight shots outside of an East Texas arena.
Sepulveda was allegedly upset after he was asked to leave. That's when he opened fire.
“I saw this man who was shooting, and I ran to a door that’s over there and I heard another gunshot,” said 13-year-old Sebastian Flores. “So it’s kind of frightening, yeah.”
One woman was shot int the chest and sent to a hospital for treatment. No word on the extent of her injuries.
Sepulveda left the arena afterwards and was later captured by authorities. No word on charges at this time.
