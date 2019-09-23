International organization arrives in NWLA to serve, spread hope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The world got a little bit smaller in Northwest Louisiana on Monday, as 100 young adults from around the globe arrive at Centenary College for a week of service and adventures.
Up With People, an international travel organization with a mission to spread hope, kindness and peace, will be in Shreveport this week.
The participants come from 14 different countries, including: Mexico, Belgium, Australia, Germany and Japan.
“The most rewarding thing is actually being able to learn about the culture and get a feel for the community and lifestyle,” said Isac Ponce, a native of Mexico and one of the trip coordinators. “You become more proud of your country and get a better understanding for the world.”
The visitors will complete one thousand hours of community service across Shreveport, including at the MLK Health Center. Host families will be housing the participants.
Daisy Kennington, who is from Australia, said the Up With People tour has allowed her to pursue her passions: community service and the arts.
“I’ve always had a passion for those who necessarily can’t help themselves and also a passion for performing,” she said. “Up With People takes people and empowers them to be positive agents of change and gives you the opportunities to not only travel and make connections — but do that in a different environment.”
On Saturday, the visitors perform a number of international songs and dances. The production will take place at 7 p.m. inside the Centenary Gold Dome.
