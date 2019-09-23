First day of fall is another hot one

I also have a 30% chance of rain Tuesday as the front arrives, but once again, it will be more for the northern ArkLaTex. So places like Shreveport and Natchitoches should not see much rain. Then by the middle of the week, I have lower rain chances for all of the ArkLaTex. There will only be a 10% chance of rain from Wednesday to Friday. The good news, is that is still wont be too hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s on those days.