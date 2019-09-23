First day of fall is another hot one

(KSLA) - Good Monday! It is the first official day of fall, although it will still not feel like it at all! Temperatures will remain warm and well above average. There will be a few showers around to cool the temperature a little bit, but only in a couple places.
Most of us throughout the day will remain hot and sunny with no rain around. With that said, a couple places will see some rain. Those places will be mostly to the north. Texarkana is one of those places to see a little more rain. Overall, I have a 30% chance of rain today.
Reason for this is because a weak cold front is just to our north. It will not quite reach us today, but it will be close enough to bring a few showers. The rain will be out ahead of the cold front as an outflow basically. So, we have to wait until tomorrow before the front arrives.
Even when the cold front does arrive Tuesday, it will be too weak to bring any heat relief. Therefore, today and tomorrow, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s. These days of above average temperatures will unfortunately continue.
I also have a 30% chance of rain Tuesday as the front arrives, but once again, it will be more for the northern ArkLaTex. So places like Shreveport and Natchitoches should not see much rain. Then by the middle of the week, I have lower rain chances for all of the ArkLaTex. There will only be a 10% chance of rain from Wednesday to Friday. The good news, is that is still wont be too hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s on those days.
This upcoming weekend may bring back some rain in a couple areas. I have a 20% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with some sunshine. Any outdoor plans look good to go, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. At the very least, I would not cancel any plans. Temperatures will still warm up to the lower 90s.
In the tropics, we have tropical storm Jerry moving out over the Atlantic Ocean. Jerry is expected to remain a storm and will not become a hurricane again. There is also tropical storm Karen. This storm is moving through the eastern Caribbean and to the north. Eventually, Karen is expected to take a westerly turn and may impact the east coast. Karen is not expected to enter the gulf.
One other storm is tropical depression thirteen. This is off the coast of Africa. This storm will likely become the next named storm as it moves out to the Atlantic. It should be too far north to impact the gulf, but we will keep our eyes on it if it may impact the east coast.
Have a great day and week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.