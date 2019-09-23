Fall officially begins with summer-like weather

Happy first official day of fall! It's a great day to have a good day as we start a new work week! Rain continues to loom around the northern ArkLaTex as it slowly moves off to the north and east. This will help keep temperatures north of I-30 feeling more like fall in the mid 70s. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, highs will climb into the low and mid 90s. Can't rule out pop up showers or storms for mainly the southern edge of the region, but most will remain dry.