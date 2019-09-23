Fall officially begins with summer-like weather

Happy first official day of fall! It's a great day to have a good day as we start a new work week! Rain continues to loom around the northern ArkLaTex as it slowly moves off to the north and east. This will help keep temperatures north of I-30 feeling more like fall in the mid 70s. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, highs will climb into the low and mid 90s. Can't rule out pop up showers or storms for mainly the southern edge of the region, but most will remain dry.
Rain and storms will start to diminish after sunset, but more rain is possible on Tuesday. A weak cold front will sag southward near the I-30 corridor and that will help create showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The front unfortunately will not bring needed rain to much of the ArkLaTex or any fall-like weather, in-fact, highs will once again reach back into the low 90s.
By Wednesday, we’ll dry out and see mostly sunny skies. Highs will keep on track with above normal temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We’ll complete the second half of the week with more heat and low afternoon chances for rain and thunderstorms.
In the tropics we have three named Tropical Storms: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. So far none pose a threat to the United States let alone the ArkLaTex, but we'll have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Karen. Late work week, the track may turn left towards the US, but we're still a ways out to determine exact track and impacts.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
