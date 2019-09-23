Egan Street homicide suspect identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man they suspect killed a Bienville Parish woman.
Ricky Waffer, 33, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities say.
He is suspected of fatally shooting 25-year-old Ringgold resident Princess Cooper multiple times in a vacant lot.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Egan Street in the Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Cooper died about an hour later at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Waffer stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities say.
They urge anyone with any information about him to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
