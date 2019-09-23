Burn Bans Lifted Since Remnants of Imelda

Last Thursday and Friday, the remnants of Imelda dropped much needed rain across the ArkLaTex. Since then, a few burn bans have been lifted across several parishes and counties. This includes: Caddo, De Soto, Red River, and Lincoln parishes; Sevier and Howard county in Arkansas, and Rusk, Harrison, Marion, and Cass counties in Texas.
The above photo shows a look at the current burn bans still in place as of September 23, 2019 highlighted in red.
As far as drought conditions are concerned, we will likely see a few conditions relieved and even removed, however the latest drought monitor won’t be released until Thursday, September 26th. The latest drought monitor from last week was released before the rain arrived in the ArkLaTex.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue monitoring drought conditions and burn bans to keep you up to date with the latest. Here’s where you can always find the latest forecast:
