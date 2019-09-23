Baton Rouge firefighter collecting supplies for Bahamas relief receives overwhelming amount of supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jehu Poitier, the Baton Rouge firefighter and Bahamas native that began collecting donations to send back to victims of Hurricane Dorian has collected so many supplies, that he has too much to pack up on his own.
He’s rented a storage unit to store all of the supplies he’s collected. Today, members from the Beta Club at the Runnels School stepped up to help him out.
“Our goal is to help the families who have taken in families,” said Poitier. “The kids for me have been a ray of hope. They have really shown up.”
”We decided we wanted to help out with this because we knew what the struggle was like to flood back in 2016,” said Beta Club member Jacob Schmidt.
"I saw all these people on the news and stuff. They were struggling and I was like, ‘that could’ve been me or someone I know’ and I wouldn’t want to see them struggling,” said fellow Beta Club member Mira Badawi.
As Poitier’s storage unit begins to run out of room, he says there’s still plenty more coming in.
“I still have several fire stations that have loads of stuff that I have to go and get," said Poitier. The city of St. Gabriel that has a lady there that did a tremendous job of fundraising. I have to go to St. Gabriel, I have to go to several churches, the State Fire Marshal’s office, so it’s a lot of stuff over the next few days that I’m going to be picking up.”
Poitier’s wife, Lisa, says the support has been overwhelming.
“When the pastor preaches about your cup overflowing, his cup has overflowed. He asked for it and he got it,” said Lisa.
And while that cup and his storage unit continue to fill up, Poitier doesn’t appear to be too concerned about how he’s somehow going to get all of these supplies back to the Bahamas. His current plan is to load up a truck and drive it to Miami first. He says an overabundance is a good problem to have.
He’s grateful that members of the community stepped up to people in a place he loves.
“Today being a Sunday, it’s been a tremendous and humbling experience to see these kids—they’re junior high and high school kids-- sacrifice their Sunday that they could be resting, to come out here and help,” said Poitier.
