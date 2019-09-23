3 arrested in Nacogdoches County child sex assault investigation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office:
An ongoing investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of three different suspects. NCSO has had an ongoing investigation into sexual assault complaint with two different victims both under the age of 15.
During this investigation the Sheriff’s Office identified three suspects in the case that had all victimized these two victims. During early on in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that one of the suspects, Mark Allen Thompson was a possible flight risk. Probable cause had already been established for Thompson, and an arrest warrant was immediately sought for his arrest for Sexual Assault a 2nd felony. On Wednesday 09-18-2019 the Sheriff’s Office went public with the arrest warrant of Mark Thompson. In less than five hours, a crime stoppers tip reported that Thompson was at a local motel room on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas. Deputies responded to the scene and found Thompson inside a motel room along with Kelli Goodin. Thompson was arrested at the scene and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail on the Sexual Assault charge and a parole violation charge. Thompson’s bond was set at 750,000.00 dollars on the sexual assault charge.
Since that time investigators continued to develop more evidence in the case on all three suspects. This Friday morning 09-20-2019, NCSO investigators obtained several warrants on all three suspects.
Eight more charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child a 1st felony have been filed on Mark Allen Thompson 34 years of age; he was served with those warrants at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Kelli Rene Goodin 33 years of age from Nacogdoches, Texas was arrested by NCSO deputies after being found in a local motel room, for two charges of failure to report a felony a class A misdemeanor and hindering apprehension a 3rd degree felony.
Frankie Dale Mealer 45 years of age from Nacogdoches was arrested on Friday by NCSO deputies after being found at his residence. Mealer has been charged with four counts of aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child a 1st degree felony. Mealer was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Investigators have learned that the two primary suspects of the sexual assaults introduced these children to drugs, before assaulting them on several different occasions. Goodin admitted to investigators that she was aware that one of the children was being sexually assaulted and witnessed one of these events. Goodin failed to take any action to stop the sexual assaults from occurring, and further failed to report these crimes to authorities. Goodin further attempted to hinder law enforcement from the apprehension of Mark Thompson.
There are many more details to this case that are extremely appalling that will not be released. It is truly horrific how these children have been treated by these three adults. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are very likely to be filed in the near future against these suspects.
