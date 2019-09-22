First Alert: More sunshine today. Rain for some, arrives Monday

Happy Sunday! Today will be much like a repeat of yesterday with high temperatures starting off on the cooler end in the low to mid 70s. By the afternoon, the heat and humidity are in full force with highs in the low 90s and 'feels-like' temperatures in the mid 90s. Rain chances are slim as only afternoon isolated showers and storms are likely. Not expecting any weather issues for any commute to church and/or brunch today.
Late tonight into the early start of Monday, a 'cold' front will sag into the northern ArkLaTex along and north of I-30. This will trigger showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday so we have a 30% chance of rain that day because most of the region will remain dry with only isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances possible.
Tuesday, more rain and thunderstorms are possible along the I-30 corridor and points north. Otherwise, expect temperatures to climb right back into low 90s with humidity putting heat index values in the mid 90s.
The middle to the end of the work week looks to dry out and bring plenty of sunshine making the first official week of fall still feel like summer.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
