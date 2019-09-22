First Alert: More sunshine today. Rain for some, arrives Monday

Happy Sunday! Today will be much like a repeat of yesterday with high temperatures starting off on the cooler end in the low to mid 70s. By the afternoon, the heat and humidity are in full force with highs in the low 90s and 'feels-like' temperatures in the mid 90s. Rain chances are slim as only afternoon isolated showers and storms are likely. Not expecting any weather issues for any commute to church and/or brunch today.