Caddo Parish Commission selects new registrar of voters

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission chose the next Parish Registrar on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Dale L. Sibley was chosen at a special meeting and will fill the vacancy left following Ernie Roberson’s retirement.
“Today marks a historic day in Caddo Parish, as the Commission has selected a new Registrar of Voters,” said Caddo Commission President Stormy Gage-Watts, in a news release. “This position is critical to effective and fair access for all citizens of Caddo Parish. We are thankful to all of the citizens of Caddo Parish who offered themselves for this role, and all citizens that have followed this selection process to completion.”
Sibley served as Shreveport’s Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Shreveport under Mayor Cedric Glover and as the Director of Economic Development for the City of Shreveport. In addition, he served as General Counsel for Hall Builders, Inc and served as District Manager for the Fourth Congressional District for Congressman Jim McCrery.
He is a graduate of Northwestern State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He also has a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University.
“The Commission is excited about the future of the Registrar’s office under the leadership of Dale Sibley and we look forward to working with him to provide the very best for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” Gage-Watts said.
