St. Jude tennis tournament honors committee member

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special tennis tournament was held in Shreveport on Saturday.
Every year, the Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic raises thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. However, this year’s event honored someone who poured their heart and soul into this tournament.
For the past few years, Paula Sour tirelessly helped plan the Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic. In July, sadly, Paula died after battling an aggressive stage four breast cancer.
“She had breast cancer, and I think that was a pretty hard experience to go through,” said her son, Dr. Wyche Coleman III. “She imagined what it would be like to be a child and not a full-grown adult."
In part of Paula's work on this event — over $360,000 was raised from the tournament for St. Jude.
A special gift basket — with a bible signed by Paula — was on display.
Though she’s gone, her family, friends and tournament committee members honor her passionate and loving spirit.
“We all think that St. Jude is a very worthwhile charity,” Coleman said. "So she wanted to get involved here.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.